Shaquill Griffin: I would love to be back in Seattle, but I know it’s a business

Getty Images

The Seahawks have a few key free agents on defense, and one of them is Shaquill Griffin.

The 25-year-old cornerback just completed his fourth season out of UCF, and he’s been a major contributor since Seattle selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He led the team with 12 passes defensed in 2020 and was second on the club with three interceptions. Overall, he has six picks in four years.

During an appearance of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, Griffin sounded like a player who knows his time in Seattle could be up based on what the free agent market has in store for him.

“I would love to be back in Seattle, but I know there’s a business aspect behind it,” Griffin said. “But that organization knows I love it over there — the fans and coaches know how much I love Seattle. But at the end of the day, I know it’s strictly business.

“I’m only 25 years old, I feel like my best ball is ahead of me. I’m exited for what’s next.”

Griffin’s twin, Shaquem, is also slated to become a restricted free agent. The brothers played together at UCF before the Seahawks drafted Shaquem in 2018, reuniting them in the NFL.