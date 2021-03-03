Thomas Davis will sign one-day contract to retire with Panthers

Getty Images

Washington gave linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. his release earlier Wednesday, though he was set to become a free agent next week. He now has confirmed the reason: Davis will sign a one-day contract next week to officially retire with the Panthers.

Davis, 37, previously announced his retirement in December.

“The time has finally come and I want to thank each and every one of you for supporting me along this journey,” Davis wrote on social media. “The Washington Football Team has agreed to release me so that on March 11th, I will officially be returning to the place that my heart has been all along. By signing a one day contract, I will retire from the @nfl as a Carolina Panther. @panthers thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity.”

The Panthers made Davis the 14th overall choice in 2005, and he played 14 seasons in Carolina. He won Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014 and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2015.