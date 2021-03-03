Tom Brady says he doesn’t remember Lombardi toss quite so well

Getty Images

The most memorable moment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebration after winning the Super Bowl was quarterback Tom Brady‘s decision to hurl the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during their parade.

While it was memorable for everyone watching, the man who chucked the trophy doesn’t have quite as clear a memory of the decision.

“I don’t remember that quite as well!” Brady said with a laugh during an interview with James Corden on the Late, Late Show on Tuesday.

Brady was clearly enjoying the festivities when he seemed to think it was a good idea to send the trophy across open water to teammates on a neighboring boat. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate caught the trophy on the other side to avoid the potential disaster of the trophy plunging into the bay.

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems really fun to do,'” Brady described. “Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. … I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I’m so happy that Cam [caught it].”

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the Buccaneers would have ordered a replacement trophy had the first one ended up in Davy Jones’ locker instead of a display case at team headquarters.

“That’s my little 8-year-old daughter [Vivi],” Brady said of the voice yelling “no!” as the video was played back for him. “Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she’s the voice of reason. Go figure.”