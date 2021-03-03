Trent Sieg signs three-year extension with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders signed one of their exclusive rights free agents on Tuesday when they agreed to a deal with defensive lineman Kendal Vickers and they moved on to an impending restricted free agent on Wednesday.

Agent Paul Sheehy announced that his client Trent Sieg has signed a three-year extension with the team. He did not announce any other terms of the long snapper’s deal.

Sieg signed with the Raiders in September 2018 and has served as their long snapper for the last 47 games.

Another Raiders special teamer is the team’s only other player set for restricted free agency. Kicker Daniel Carlson is also coming out of his third season with the organization.