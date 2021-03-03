Trevor Lawrence feels “way better” than he expected after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared some photos of his early rehab work after last month’s left shoulder surgery on Tuesday and moved on to discussing how things are going later in the day.

Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago and has remained in California to do his rehab work. He said the results of that work have left him feeling better than he expected to feel so close to the operation.

“As you know, this is really the first serious thing that I’ve dealt with, but I’m doing great,” Lawrence said, via Stephania Bell of ESPN. “I actually feel way better than I thought I would at this point.”

Lawrence’s physical therapist said the plan is for Lawrence to continue to work on strengthening the muscles around the shoulder and wear a brace for two more weeks. Throwing could start in six to eight weeks, although it would be modified as he works his way back into form.

The overall rehab timeline was reported to be five-to-six months, but nothing about the shoulder is expected to keep the Jaguars from making Lawrence the first overall pick in April.