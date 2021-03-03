Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence? Chris Simms says yes

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2021, 11:58 AM EST
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - BYU v Central Florida
Getty Images

When it comes to 2021 quarterback prospects, the biggest question for most analysts is, “Who’s No. 2?” For one analyst, the question of who’s No. 1 is more important.

On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms pulled the sheet from his 2021 quarterback draft rankings. He has in the top spot not Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence but BYU’s Zach Wilson.

Simms explains himself in the attached video. He also thinks that, if the Jaguars (as expected) take Lawrence, the Jets should sprint to the podium to take Wilson, resisting any temptation to package the second overall selection to get proven commodities at the position like Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

Simms has Lawrence at No. 2, followed by Alabama’s Mac Jones, Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and Trey Lance of North Dakota State. Simms thinks all six could be first-round picks.

Scoff if you will (and scoff you will), but Simms has done a very good job of evaluating incoming quarterbacks. He loved Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and he had Lamar Jackson as his top prospect in 2018 until some of the people he knows in league circles shamed him into dropping Lamar behind Josh Allen. (Both are pretty good.) Last year, he loved Justin Herbert, putting both Herbert and Jordan Love ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. (Both Herbert and Love were behind Joe Burrow.)

Time will tell, as it always does. Regardless, Simms is willing to go against the crowd — and he’s definitely doing that here.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence? Chris Simms says yes

  1. He’s right. Lawrence isn’t accurate enough to be great in the NFL. Put on the tape and see.

  3. Did Simms have pick Danny Dimes high too? Come on now, Lawrence is just better and I think we all know that.

  4. I disagree with Simms. However, I’m trading out of top spot if I’m not taking Lawrence. Getting more value, then picking who II would have picked at the lower, cheaper draft spot. Heck, sounds like a plot for a good movie……..

  5. It’s really all a crapshoot anyway. What team does the pick go to? Both the Jags and Jets have huge holes to dig themselves out of, which will be even tougher with the reduced cap this year.

    I hope they all do well in the NFL, but clearly most don’t. Just look at the number of first round QBs being questioned or possibly traded this offseason.

  6. PFT just posted an article about how 1 maybe 2 (maybe 0, I don’t recall) ‘s drafted in RD 1 since 2011 are still with their team of origin.

    JAX, listen to me, don’t screw this up

  7. The guy who for years (and still) claims Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady says what?

  8. We are forgetting that the Jags have a horrible roster. How many great QBs are ruined by the teams around them? We will never know…on another note is it just me or is there going to be lots of teams that may not get 4 wins. Jets, Lions, Eagles, Texans, Falcons, Bengals, jags, Giants, Bears, Broncos. Yikes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.