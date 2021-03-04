Andrew Berry: I think you all know the affinity we have for Nick Chubb

Getty Images

Nick Chubb has emerged as one of the best running backs in football, finishing second among qualified running backs by averaging 5.6 yards per carry in 2020.

He became the first Browns running back to record consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards rushing since Jamal Lewis in 2007-2008, ending the year with 1,067 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Plus, Chubb notably averaged 7.0 yards per carry in the second half, and 10.0 yards per carry in the fourth quarter.

Like quarterback Baker Mayfield, Chubb is now eligible for an extension after completing his third season in the league. General Manager Andrew Berry didn’t explicitly say whether or not the Browns plan to sign Chubb to a new deal in 2021 during his Wednesday press conference. But he also didn’t rule it out.

“I think you all know the affinity that we have for him both as a player and as a person,” Berry said. “We do have a number of players who are extension-eligible, which Nick is one. And that’s something that we’ll sort through as we go through the offseason. But certainly we like Nick — the player and the person. And all those big decisions are things that we have to figure out in the overall big picture as we navigate the next several months.”

Chubb was a second-round pick in 2018, which means his rookie deal will be up after the 2021 season. The Browns signed fellow running back Kareem Hunt to a two-year extension through 2022 just before the start of the 2020 season.