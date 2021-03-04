Baker Mayfield spots a UFO

Getty Images

This is gonna make for a great Progressive commercial.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted recently on Twitter that he and his wife saw a UFO while driving on Wednesday night. Well, they’re nearly certain they saw a UFO.

“Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner,” Mayfield said. “We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it. . . . Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?”

Mayfield is not alone in thinking we are not alone. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers claims that he has seen a UFO, and that the orange object in the sky was eventually chased by fighter jets.

For years, many have suspected that the government has hidden information about close encounters. Over the past year, the government has systemically been sharing the truth about UFOs, and no one seems to care.

It’s the height of human arrogance and conceit to believe that, in a vast and limitless universe, we inhabit the only planet inhabited with life. The only question is whether we find another planet like ours before the residents of that planet find us.

Then again, there’s a good chance they already have. Hopefully, they won’t be bringing any cookbooks.