Ben Roethlisberger gets $14M for 2021, Steelers get $15M in cap room

Getty Images

Details have emerged about the new deal that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signed for the 2021 season.

According to multiple reports, Roethlisberger’s compensation for the season has gone from $19 million to $14 million and the Steelers have picked up $15 million in cap room for the coming year. Roethlisberger was set to count $41.25 million against the cap before altering his deal.

NFL Media reports that Roethlisberger will make a league minimum salary of $1.075 million with the rest of his compensation coming as a signing bonus. They also added voidable years onto the contract in order to spread the cap hit out into future seasons.

Whether Roethlisberger will be around as anything other than dead money on the salary cap for those years remains to be seen, but Thursday’s developments ensure that he’ll spend his 18th season in Pittsburgh.