Ben Roethlisberger: Honored to be a Steeler, “more than happy” to adjust contract

Getty Images

The question of Ben Roethlisberger‘s playing future was answered on Thursday.

Roethlisberger agreed to a new contract with the Steelers for the 2021 season and the quarterback released a statement about it through the team. The terms of the new deal have not been announced or reported, but it will reduce the $41.25 million cap hit that the Steelers said they could not carry on their books this year.

“It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization,” Roethlisberger said. “I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

General Manager Kevin Colbert also released a statement.

“We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021,” Colbert said. “We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same — to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal.”

With the Roethlisberger matter settled, the Steelers will now turn their attention toward constructing the rest of the roster.