Broncos working through Von Miller option decision, letting legal process play out

Broncos General Manager George Paton didn’t make any announcements about linebacker Von Miller‘s contract at a Thursday press conference.

The team has until March 16 to make a decision about picking up their option on Miller’s contract for the 2021 season. Picking it up would guarantee $7 million of his $18 million salary for the year.

Word last month was that Paton had not been in contact with Miller’s agent, but that has changed even if the uncertainty about their decision has not. Paton said on Thursday that he’s “working through” contract matters with Miller and his agent while noting that the Broncos want him back for the coming season.

Paton was also asked about Miller’s legal situation. Police in Parker, Colorado investigated criminal allegations against Miller and recently turned the case over to the district attorney’s office for a decision on charges. Paton called it a “serious situation” and said the team would let the legal process play out before making any further comment.