Chargers keeping options open regarding Mike Williams’ future

Chargers receiver Mike Williams is entering the fifth-year option that will pay him $15.68 million for 2021. That leaves the team with a decision to make.

Do they sign him to a long-term deal, try to trade him, cut him or let him play out the option?

“We’re going to keep all options open,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said Thursday, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com. “I think he’s a really, really high-level football player. The opportunities that he gets, he makes big plays for us.”

Williams, a first-round choice in 2017, made 48 catches for 756 yards and five touchdowns last season.

He has had one 1,000-yard season — 1,001 in 2019 — no Pro Bowls and is the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Keenan Allen, a Pro Bowler the past four seasons.

It seems unlikely the Chargers will keep Williams at his current cap hit, which is the 10th highest among receivers and third highest on the team for 2021.