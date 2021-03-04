Chargers signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino, according to former NFL kicker Nick Novak.

Vizcaino appeared in one game last season for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks. He converted all three field goal attempts and three extra points attempts he had in relief of an injured Robbie Gould.

Vizcaino has spent time with five teams after going undrafted out of the University of Washington in 2018. The game with the 49ers was the first chance he’s had to kick in a regular season game.

Vizcaino has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Michael Badgley is the only other kicker on the Chargers roster. Badgley converted just 24 of 33 field goal attempts last season for the Chargers, but all nine misses came from beyond 40 yards. He also converted 36 of 39 extra point attempts.

Out of 27 kickers last season to have attempted at least 20 field goals, Badgley was tied with Zane Gonzalez for 24th with a 72.7 percent conversion rate.