Chiefs sell naming rights to field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Chiefs will continue to play at Arrowhead Stadium, but starting this year their field will have a new name.

The team announced today that it has sold the naming rights to its field to GEHA, and the team will now refer to its home as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

GEHA is the Government Employees Health Association, and it was reported in July that the team and the organization were close to a naming rights deal.

GEHA has been a sponsor of the Chiefs since 2019 and also has a sponsorship deal with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.