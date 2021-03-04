Greg Olsen will join Thomas Davis in retiring as Panthers

March 4, 2021
The Panthers will be welcoming back two of their former star players next week in order to commemorate their retirements.

Linebacker Thomas Davis announced on Wednesday night that he will be signing a one-day contract with his first NFL team in order to retire as a member of the organization. Tight end Greg Olsen responded to a video from the team about Davis by writing “sounds fun, see you there” and the Panthers announced on Thursday that Olsen will be there as well.

Olsen announced he was retiring in January. He spent his final NFL season with the Seahawks and the team will need to release him before he can formally sign a final Panthers contract. Washington released Davis on Wednesday before his announcement.

Olsen had 524 catches for 6,463 yards, and 39 touchdowns in nine seasons with Carolina.

  1. “Olsen had 524 catches for 6,463 yards, and 39 touchdowns in nine seasons with Carolina.”

    ———————————
    The Bears drafted Olsen in the first round, and three years later traded him to Carolina for a third round pick – that in turn they used to draft safety Brandon Hardin, who most teams didn’t even have on their draft boards because of his lengthy injury history, including missing the entire season before the draft …Olsen would go on to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL over the last decade and Hardin was out of the league the year after he was drafted…in that context, trading up for Trubisky over Mahomes and Watson was right on brand for the Bears front office…

