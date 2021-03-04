Jalen Ramsey: Deshaun Watson is “extremely serious” about not playing for Texans again

March 4, 2021
Multiple reports and accounts have emerged since the end of the 2020 regular season indicating that quarterback Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. More and more reports and accounts indicate that he’ll never play for the Texans again.

Along the way, no one has said, reported, or suggested that Watson is merely bluffing or posturing.

The latest person to echo Watson’s concerns is Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Appearing on the Huddle & Flow podcast, Ramsey said this of Watson: “I highly doubt he will suit up in a Texans’ uniform again. He’s extremely serious.”

Ramsey’s position isn’t guesswork or informed speculation. He’s represented by the same agent, David Mulugheta, who handles Watson. Also, Ramsey has been there, done that when it comes to getting away from a team for which he doesn’t want to play. Watson had a front-row seat for that fight; at one point while Ramsey was trying to get out of Jacksonville, a photo emerged of Watson, Ramsey, and Mulugheta in Houston.

So, yes, Watson means what he says, even if he has yet to say it publicly. The Texans know, but (unless they are merely bluffing or posturing) they seem to be intent on letting his play out instead of maximizing their return in a trade now.

When I was five, I was fascinated by the metal cover over the pilot light on the stove. As I reached my finger, ET-style, toward it, my mother kept saying, “You’re gonna burn your finger. . . . You’re gonna burn your finger.” And yet I still kept reaching for the metal cover over the pilot light on the stove, until I touched it and burned my finger.

Basically, the Texans appear to be the five-year-old version of me. We’re all telling them what’s going to happen if they draw a line in the sand with Watson, but maybe they need to experience it before they realize that what they’re being told is true.

30 responses to “Jalen Ramsey: Deshaun Watson is “extremely serious” about not playing for Texans again

  2. Texans are gonna lose ground on trade value thanks to, well you know, their organization.

  3. Ramsey and Watson have the same agent. We knew Watson was extremely serious already by letting this go public in the first place and not handling it behind closed doors. I’m certain Watson tried to do this privately and was left with no other option than to go public. Once it’s public you can’t put the genie back in the bottle.

  4. Poor whiney baby got feelings hurt. News flash players of today. You don’t need to be part of the hiring process.

  5. Good franchise: stays competitive and keeps their franchise QB happy
    Bad franchise: pisses off franchise QB but trades him for ransom to salvage situation
    Dumpster fire franchise: refuses to trade pissed franchise QB out of spite because of ego and pride, and he holds out lowering his value

  7. Job interview for GM position: “My first move as GM would be to trade away our 25 y/o franchise Quarterback.”

    Ownership: “NEXT!”

  8. Malpractice at this point if the Texans don’t just concede and trade him. You look foolish holding on to a pipedream of reconciliation. Save face by hitting the rebuild button and go from there. Everyone but them, apparently, realize this is the only choice.

  9. Deshaun going about this the wrong way. I would show up to training camp pass the physical and conditioning test go to meetings. The first practice I’ll pull up lame and have lingering hamstring injury for the next 4 years or until the trade me. Lol

  10. Thanks Jalen – let’s see how serious he is when he’s missing his $1.4M a week paycheck

  11. At this point, the Texans are being smart in trying to repair the relationship with Deshaun Watson. He will continue to have maximum trade value up until the draft. There is no urgency to make the trade today since all of the potential trade partners still need franchise quarterbacks. As long as they don’t wait until after the draft, the trade value will still be there.

  12. As this plays out…Basically, Watson will appear to be the five-year-old version of you.

    Also, at 5 you weren’t 1 year into a 4 year deal to not touch a metal cover on a pilot light.

  13. Texans need to trade him already. He isn’t going to be happy on that team and you dont want someone like that on a team. Stop stalling. They will get a couple 1st round picks and some starters. They can rebuild with that.

  14. The asking price of 3 firsts by any team is ridiculous. At that price, a team would get a primetime quarterback but a draft hole that might be too deep to crawl out of. Unless the Texans lower their asking price and, perhaps, get something in return, the whole situation works against them. If Watson sits out, you have no quarterback. And if teams interested in Watson wheel and deal with one another or draft a QB, the Texans will find themselves without a trade partner.

  16. Perfect place for them both would be the Jets.
    New York will bring out the very best in them – lmao

  17. Watson has shut the door on Houston. He is the next Brett Favre. Its been talked about and articles comparing the situation are funny. $$$$$….no, yes, no, I wanna get traded…I’ll play there not here..$$$

    He should just announce he’s not playing for Houston anymore NOW before the draft and free agency hits. More leverage, at least for the Team for comparable compensation. – maybe Watson too.

    #6 pick goes to Houston from Philly? Jalen Hurts Sr? I dunno, I dunno.

  18. Brady acting like an entitled Millennial will send this league on its head.

    Hint: Do not cater to primadonna millenials and expect it to work long term.

  20. Let me guess… Next week he will be “very-very seriously” considering not playing for the Texans…

  21. I love Deshaun Watson and want him to be the QB of the Texans. But at this point, it’s time for the team to get what they can for him and move on. Admit that we are rebuilding with a new coach and a new GM, and find who we believe the next QB will be. I would like to make a trade with the Jets for the 2nd overall pick and Sam Darnold (plus more). Use that pick on Zach Wilson, and let Darnold be the QB for next season (and maybe beyond, depending on how he does). Let Wilson develop.

  22. How many MVP’S has he won? How many years has he led the league in TD’S? Yards? Total QBR? How many Superbowl appearances does he have? Right that would be ZERO. Now if you’re an interested team do you really want a guy who’s accomplished so little, and is negotiating publicly thru third party proxies to get out of a contract he just recently signed? He’s hurting himself this is getting out of hand

  23. Watson is likely not just upset about not being involved in the GM and HC choices. The Texans have had horrible management, for years. From the head coach up to the owner, the Texans have consistently made bad moves.

    Watson knows that his career will go nowhere if he stays with the Texans. Houston is where quarterbacks go to end their careers. He will not back down.

    The longer the Texans wait to trade Watson, the less they will get for him. Other teams can’t wait to see if Watson will be available and for a price they can afford. They will start picking up their second choices, which reduces the competition for Watson’s services.

    I can’t say that I’m surprised that Houston is messing up, yet again. This is how they operate.

  24. Because O’Brian traded away most of their draft picks, and because Watson takes up such a big chunk of the salary cap, the Texans are now a bad team without any way of getting better. This is the only reason Watson doesn’t want to stay in Texas.

    But they’ll be bad next year with Watson or without Watson. Let him sit a year. What’s the difference? I don’t know why the media is concerned about Watson getting to go somewhere else. Let ’em play hardball with each other and see who blinks.

    That said, I think Watson is overrated from what I’ve seen. I’ve only see him play four games though. Two against Kansas City. One against Buffalo and one against Cleveland.

  25. You cannot enter a season with a checked out, face of the franchise QB. Watson gave the Texans 4 years of his career while watching BoB run the team into the ground and now sees Jack Easterby doing the same thing. I’m surprised more people aren’t on Watson’s side here. They traded Deandre Hopkins for a 2nd round pick and a washed up David Johnson! What team does that to their franchise QB?

  26. Watson could solve this situation in a day if he wanted to. All he has to do is come out with a statement saying…. ” I would like to announce that I will return and play for the Houston Texans. However… I will do the bare minimum that is required by my contract and not a thing more. I will skip OTA’s. I wont spend a second in film study nor will I interact with the coaching or training staff outside of team practice hours. I will not spend a minute longer on the practice field, or any field for that matter, than is required by my contract. Also.. I would like to acknowledge that Jack Easterby is a slimebag conman and Cal McNair is a clown. See y’all in August. He’d be traded within 24 hours

  28. I want to see the owners blackball Watson and anyone like him from the league. Cut him, nobody signs him. Send a message.

  29. You know what cracks me up? Those guys on this message board that continue to talk about Deshaun Watson and how important his next paycheck is to him.

    This is the guy who donated his first paycheck as a pro to cafeteria workers of the Texans who lost their houses in a natural disaster (not his tenth paycheck after he bought himself a fancy car; his first!).
    I guess he could care less about money. He has enough, but when he plays he wants to get paid his value. He could work as a TV analyst for college or pro football. The networks and viewers would love his as he is smart.

    Stop talking about money with this guy. He wants to win and that‘s simply impossible with the Texans right now.

  30. Trade him to the Jets and go out and get Zach Wilson would be the best bet. Then he would be on a rookie contract saving big bucks for the team. Watson costs the organization too much and isn’t going to be a playoff team anytime soon even with Watson. Find a good WR for Zach. Of course even with Watson I don’t see that team going anywhere either (the jets).

