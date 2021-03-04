Jason Peters: Carson Wentz shows Philadelphia will eat you up if you don’t bring it

Getty Images

Jason Peters blocked for Carson Wentz throughout Wentz’s five seasons in Philadelphia, and Peters says Wentz learned the harsh reality of Philadelphia last season.

Peters said today that he can’t blame Wentz for the way things went down, but a quarterback playing the way Wentz played last year wasn’t going to last in Philadelphia.

“Nothing really went wrong on that. He was just in Philadelphia. It’s a hard city to play for,” Peters said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “You gotta bring it every year or Philadelphia will eat you up.”

Now Wentz will move on to the Colts, where he hopes Indianapolis does not eat him up.