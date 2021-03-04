Jason Peters: Carson Wentz shows Philadelphia will eat you up if you don’t bring it

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 4, 2021, 9:58 AM EST
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Jason Peters blocked for Carson Wentz throughout Wentz’s five seasons in Philadelphia, and Peters says Wentz learned the harsh reality of Philadelphia last season.

Peters said today that he can’t blame Wentz for the way things went down, but a quarterback playing the way Wentz played last year wasn’t going to last in Philadelphia.

“Nothing really went wrong on that. He was just in Philadelphia. It’s a hard city to play for,” Peters said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “You gotta bring it every year or Philadelphia will eat you up.”

Now Wentz will move on to the Colts, where he hopes Indianapolis does not eat him up.

20 responses to “Jason Peters: Carson Wentz shows Philadelphia will eat you up if you don’t bring it

  1. Uh, no, it wasn’t Philly, it was DEFINITELY Wentz. What a cop out, and it wasn’t even Wentz saying it.

  2. Why? Because a team with 1 SB win in it’s entire history has such high expectations?

  3. Peters is a first ballot hall of famer.

    Wentz, probably the first rounder Philly wants to forget.

    Nick Foles has a statue in Philly.

    Wentz broke down like a concrete yard statue bought at a flea market.

  5. It wasnt Philly, Jason, It was the Eagles offensive line that allowed the defense to eat Wentz up.

  7. Wentz is porcelain….shatters under pressure and expensive. Good luck Colts…I think the hooves will kick pretty hard if he doesn’t take them to the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP.

    philly is a “do your job or get out” town. Whining and complaining people aren’t tolerated, especially those making 7 figures over the average fans income.

  8. You’d think fans of a team with exactly one championship since 1960 would be used to disappointment.

  9. If you have to “bring it every year” how come they only won one Superbowl ?

  11. I think the bigger problem was he had 40 year old offensive lineman like Peters trying to block for him

  12. Peters is right in that it’s a tough city to play for. Fans expect solid play, but also expect accountability / responsibility. What bugged me most wasn’t even necessarily his play–all QBs have down years. It was the fact that behind the scenes he was an uncoachable diva, and throughout the falling out he said absolutely nothing, yet “spoke” through leaks to the media. Now THAT kind of behavior doesn’t fly anywhere, but especially in a place like Philly.

  13. i can tell there are more than a couple people here that don’t know a whole lot about football but there are a couple that do Wentz play had more to do about the play of the “O” line and LACK of quality receivers that him he had some bad plays but he basically had little time to throw and a bunch of receivers that didn’t run good routes or cut off routes and a whole lot of BAD play calling

  14. Most of these negative comments are from out of towners or people that bet games. Anybody who is really objective and watches every snap of the game knows Wentz gives everything he has when he is on the field. He’s not perfect but line play and wide receivers play and dubious play calling contributed to the lousy year that the team had. And don’t forget defensive breakdowns all year too.

  15. Here come the cowardly people hiding behind a screen to bash a city full of football passion. Honestly, Wentz can’t handle the pressure and won’t win a thing in Indy. His body is made of glass and his mind breaks even easier. If you played the way he played, went through the media to vent his frustrations, AND threw teammates and coaches under the bus, ANY city would eat you alive. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, you might end up on IR.

  17. You have to look at the whole picture… It wasn’t just Wentz. The line and group of receivers also had something to do with the teams fast collapse. However, I don’t like the way Wentz feared competition for the starting role. You can’t blame the team for throwing the rookie in there when the season was lost.

  19. Why? Because a team with 1 SB win in it’s entire history has such high expectations?

    They have 1 trophy but zero penalties for cheating unlike the Pats. As a Pats fan you don’t qualify to any inch of the moral high ground. Philly is not noted as a racially challenged area like tour New England…..right?

  20. This is the same fanbase that cheered when Michael Irvin had his career ended by an Eagles player. Peters is right.

