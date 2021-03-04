Jimmy Graham walks away from single-vehicle rollover

Getty Images

Jimmy Graham was involved in an accident Thursday morning in Miami but walked away apparently no worse for wear.

The Bears tight end tweeted he was OK.

“Just wanted to get ahead of this and tell everybody I’m fine,” Graham wrote. “Was in an accident this morning trying to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane. I walked away from it unscathed. Blessings”

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 added details about the accident, reporting it was a single-vehicle rollover crash.

“He was not injured and did not even want to be checked out by paramedics,” Slater tweeted. “Graham was not at fault, I’m told. He swerved to avoid a car that was blocking the road.”