Joe Montana says Tom Brady is clearly the greatest quarterback of all time

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2021, 12:05 PM EST
Last year, Tom Brady wouldn’t say that he’s better than Joe Montana was. Brady doesn’t need to; Montana has done it for him.

“I think Tom has, you know, taken his place on the top up there a long time ago,” Montana said Wednesday on ESPN. “So he’s had a tremendous career, is fun to watch. Yeah, there’s always — everybody always contests over that, but I think if you look at what Tom has been able to accomplish in his time that he’s played, I think it puts him definitely up there in the top of the list. There’s a lot of great guys, as I said, before me, even you go back to Otto Graham, who won ten or eleven championships. So it’s hard to compare them, but you know if you’re looking at it, yeah, definitely Tom at that point.”

Montana won four Super Bowls. Brady now has seven.

His success has put Brady beyond the conversation of whether he’s the greatest quarterback of all time. Receiver Jerry Rice, long regarded as the greatest player at any position (despite the persistent efforts of Randy Moss to call himself the greatest receiver ever), happily gave Brady the GOAT status after Super Bowl LV.

The opinions of Montana and Brady are hardly unanimous, however. Last year, Terry Bradshaw declined to call Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time. Maybe Bradshaw was referring to the Tom Brady who had elbow surgery 38 years ago yesterday.

  2. Hard to argue with Joe. I think Brady’s ring number 7 removes all doubt (and asteriks) with his time involving NE and their many cheating scandals. Tom is hands-down the GOAT and rightfully so. Congrats!

  4. I think Brady wants an 8th ring just for the simple fact that Otto Graham won 7 championships, too. Two super bowl repeats would be legendary. The only other quarterback to win back to back super bowls twice was Terry Bradshaw.

  6. I was , and am, a huge Montana fan from the 80’s. After Brady had his third SB ring, I was still hesitant to say he was at Montana’s level because the Pats were a defensive team. Time and Time again, we saw the conservative play on 3rd down, trusting the D to get the ball back. The 49ers of the ’80s were a offensive team, who’s defense relied on the offense to win the time of possession and field position, making it easier on the D. Now, especially with the Seahawks SB, 28-3, and now the Bucs, it is no longer an argument. Brady is the GOAT. Kudos to both Montana and Rice for having their egos under control and dealing with the reality of the situation, instead of the egomaniacle idiots infesting the league today.

  7. Otto Graham won 7 championships in 10 seasons, under Paul Brown.

    I think the QB position today requires a higher level of skill and specialization. So the tiebreaker goes to Tom Brady, who convincingly did it under two different but EXCELLENT coaches.

  8. Opinions will always vary as rules have changed over time and it is hard to compare the game today vs. what is was 30 years ago. GOAT? I think so. Most Accomplished? Absolutely. Even the haters have to admit that.

  9. Everyone’s already forgotten Peyton Manning. He’s the GOAT still. Maybe not the rings, but throw for throw, read for read, he was always better than Brady.

