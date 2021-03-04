Kevin Stefanski has no problem with Myles Garrett playing offseason basketball

Getty Images

Two years ago, video emerged of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing offseason basketball. The team quickly put the kibosh on that.

Recently, video emerged of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett playing basketball. His head coach has no problem with it.

“He knows this,” Stefanski said on Wednesday’s PFT PM, “I’ve told him this, I’ve told all of our players, ‘Listen, you’ve got to stay in shape. You need to do some things that gets your cardio going. You gotta do it safely.’ He’s very, very well aware of that, but I do marvel at his athleticism.”

So Stefanski has no problem with his teams playing basketball, as long as they don’t get too intense with it.

“I think that’s the key: within reasonable limits,” Stefanski said. “They know not to go in some competitive game where they’re gonna turn an ankle or catch an elbow or those type of things. If they’re working on their body, which for these guys that is their lifeblood is their body. If they’re looking to get more athletic and quicker and stronger, I’m gonna support that within reason.”

Stefanski also joked that an NBA team should sign Garrett to a 10-day contract. One thing is clear — it wouldn’t be smart for anyone to get in Garrett’s way when he drives the ball to the hoop.