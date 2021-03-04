Kliff Kingsbury: I hope Larry Fitzgerald plays five more years

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald has not yet announced if he will play in the 2021 season, but his head coach would like him to be around for a lot longer.

During his Thursday press conference, Kliff Kingsbury said he also doesn’t know Fitzgerald’s decision. But Kingsbury also praised Fitzgerald for the work he’s done since the head coach arrived in 2019.

“It’s been an honor, to come in as a young coach from college and just the way he embraced the coaching and offense and his work ethic,” Kingsbury said. “He’s an all-time great, there’s no doubt. One of the best players to ever play the game. And one of the best people I’ve ever been around, just the way he treats our staff, the people in the building, the fans — he’s phenomenal. And I hope he plays five more years.”

The Cardinals have given Fitzgerald the latitude to take his time in deciding whether he’d like to return for an 18th year. He caught 54 passes for 409 yards with one touchdown in 13 games last season.