Mike Mayock: We would love to have Nelson Agholor back

Getty Images

After what finished as a rocky tenure with the Eagles, Nelson Agholor found a home in 2020 with the Raiders.

Agholor caught 48 passes for a career-high 896 yards with eight touchdowns. He averaged 11.2 yards per reception in five seasons with the Eagles, and that mark went up to 18.7 with Las Vegas.

The wide receiver is slated to become a free agent in a couple weeks, as his one-year deal is over. But General Manager Mike Mayock extolled Agholor on Wednesday, making it clear he’d like the wide receiver to return.

“Nelly’s one of my favorite people in the whole world,” Mayock said in his press conference. “When I lived in Philadelphia, I did the Eagles preseason games and Nelly was an Eagle. I was familiar with his work ethic and appreciated him back then. What he brought to the Raiders last year was off the charts. He brought a work ethic, a toughness, he brought the young guys along with him, and he brought productivity and trust with our quarterback.

“So all of those things he brought, we don’t want to lose. We’d love to have Nelly back. That’s a guy that I can’t tell you how much appreciation I have for.”

Agholor did reportedly tell his teammates they sucked after the club suffered a stunning loss to the Dolphins in Week 16, so it’s yet to be determined how much Agholor would like to return to Las Vegas.

Still, he was undoubtedly productive for the Raiders in their first season in Southern Nevada, which means a reunion could make plenty of sense.