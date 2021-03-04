N’Keal Harry not feeling pressure heading into his third season

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry‘s first two seasons have not gone as hoped, but he isn’t putting extra pressure on himself heading into his third season.

Harry was a first-round pick in 2019, but has played just 21 games over his first two seasons. He’s caught 45 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns, which is nowhere near what was expected of him given his draft position.

The wideout said that falling short of those expectations isn’t leading to anxiety about the coming season. He said he’ “just having fun with it and enjoying the game” while ignoring what his detractors have to say.

“I just want to be able to play to the expectation that I put on myself,” Harry said, via Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. “And at the end of the day, I just want to win. That’s all I really want. I don’t have anything to say to them. I do this for the people that believe in me, the people that have always supported me. I do this to perform to my own expectations. Nobody’s expectations are going to surpass the expectations I have for myself. To the naysayers, I don’t really have anything to say. I’m not worried about them. I’m pretty unfazed by them.”

The Patriots don’t know who their quarterback will be next season, but their job would be made easier if Harry can stay on the field and produce at a higher level than he’s managed thus far.