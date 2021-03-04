Rams tender Travin Howard and Coleman Shelton

Getty Images

The Rams have tendered linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, keeping the two exclusive rights free agents in the fold.

Howard suffered a torn meniscus during 2020 training camp and missed the entire season. The Rams selected Howard in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He spent his first season on the practice squad, but played all 16 games in 2019 — mainly on special teams.

Shelton has appeared in 26 games over the last two seasons for Los Angeles, taking the majority of his snaps on special teams. He did, however, garner 23 offensive snaps in 2019.