Report: Dolphins trying to trade Kyle Van Noy before releasing him

Getty Images

The Dolphins told linebacker Kyle Van Noy that they were releasing him earlier this week, but they haven’t made the move official and they may not go that route when it comes to excising Van Noy from the roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has not followed through on releasing Van Noy because they are trying to trade him.

Van Noy has a $12.5 million salary that becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the league year. That may make it difficult to find a trading partner with the salary cap dropping for the 2021 season.

The Dolphins would clear $9.775 in cap space by parting ways with Van Noy. He had 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his only season with Miami.