Saints promote Ronald Curry to QBs coach

The Saints announced their 2021 coaching staff on Thursday, notably promoting Ronald Curry to quarterbacks coach.

Curry has been with New Orleans since 2016, first serving as an offensive assistant before his promotion to wide receivers coach in 2018. He’s replacing Joe Lombardi, who left the organization to become the Chargers’ offensive coordinator.

Curry played seven seasons as a receiver for the Raiders from 2002-2008, making 193 receptions for 2,347 yards with 13 touchdowns.

The Saints also promoted Brendan Nugent to offensive line coach from assistant offensive line coach. He replaces Dan Roushar, who has moved to tight ends coach to replace now-Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Roushar also adds run game coordinator to his title.

New Orleans also formally announced Ryan Nielsen as assistant head coach/defensive line coach, Kris Richard as defensive backs coach, Zach Strief as assistant offensive line coach, and Jim Chaney as an offensive analyst.