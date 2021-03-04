Saints release Thomas Morstead

Getty Images

The Saints’ work to get under the salary cap will include the release of punter Thomas Morstead.

The team announced the move on Thursday. Morstead spent the last 12 seasons with the team.

“The experience I’ve had with the Saints, there’s not one part of it that I would complain about. The whole thing has been just so outstanding. I’m obviously sad to be moving on from the team. . . . But I have nothing but positive overflowing emotions,” Morstead said, via Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com.

Morstead was set to make $3.15 million with a $4.5 million cap hit. The move will clear $2.5 million in cap space for the Saints, who still have 2020 undrafted free agent punter Blake Gillikin on the roster.

The Saints also reworked kicker Wil Lutz‘s contract Thursday and they released tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill on Wednesday.

Morstead has a career average of 46.5 yards per kick. He was selected to one Pro Bowl during his time in New Orleans.