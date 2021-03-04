Seahawks release Josh Gordon

Getty Images

The path to wide receiver Josh Gordon joining former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel on the field in the Fan Controlled Football league is open.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks have released Gordon. He was set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year, but this move frees him to play for the Zappers after signing with them last month.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated in December and the Seahawks added him to their roster, but the league rescinded that reinstatement the next day and Gordon’s suspension was put back in place in January.

Gordon had seven catches for 139 yards in five games for the Seahawks before being suspended in December 2019.