Steelers sign J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year deal

Getty Images

Earlier in the day, the Steelers reached a new deal with Ben Roethlisberger to create cap space. They have 19 unrestricted free agents, some of whom they hope to keep.

The Steelers have ensured the return of one of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team signed center J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year deal, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Hassenauer was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The Steelers are looking to replace Maurkice Pouncey, who recently retired, and Hassenauer is a candidate for the job. Hassenauer started four games in place of Pouncey last season.

Hassenauer, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. He spent some time on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Hassenauer played for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

He initially signed with the Steelers on Nov. 20, 2019, joining their practice squad.