Stephen Weatherly says he’s back with the Vikings

Getty Images

Defensive end Stephen Weatherly spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings and he says he is headed back to the team for the 2021 season.

Weatherly signed a two-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent last year, but got released by Carolina last month. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Weatherly wrote that he is back with the team for another tour of duty.

The Vikings have not made any announcement about Weatherly’s return.

Weatherly started the first nine games of the 2020 season, but spent the rest of the year on injured reserve after hurting his finger. He had 67 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in his first stint with the Vikings.