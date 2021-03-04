Steve Keim: Sky’s the limit for Kyler Murray

Getty Images

After deciding to play for the Cardinals, J.J. Watt texted Kyler Murray.

“I’m here because I believe in you,” Watt said he wrote to the quarterback.

The Cardinals believe in Murray, too.

Murray didn’t take second-year jump that some recent quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson did. But Murray did take another step, with eight wins, 3,971 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and 819 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Murray also made his first Pro Bowl.

General Manager Steve Keim was asked Thursday whether Murray now was ready for an MVP-level jump.

“Yeah, I think it’s absolutely possible,” Keim said on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, “and I think it’s all about the growth and from year one to year two and you know, I think sometimes we forget this guy played very little football at the college level. When you think about he didn’t play in the spring because he played baseball. Played really one long season at Oklahoma. And then aside from that again, you know, he’s just continuing to grow with the little things, the attention to detail, and for guy to step into the NFL from day one and become Rookie of the Year. Second year become one of three Pro Bowl quarterbacks on the NFC side. I mean, I think those were both indications that he is certainly headed in the right direction. And I think that now for him to take the next step with, again, the little things, seeing the field, the progressions, be more comfortable in this offense with his command. I think really, the sky’s the limit with him.”