T.J. Hockenson: Every Lions player is rooting for Matthew Stafford to win a ring

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford requested and received a trade this offseason, wanting to win a ring and thinking it wasn’t going to happen in Detroit. His old teammates completely supported him.

That’s the word from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, who said every single teammate understood where Stafford was coming from with his trade request and is hoping to see him win it all with the Rams.

“There’s not a guy in our locker room that’s not rooting for that guy to get a ring. I mean, all of us loved him,” Hockenson said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, via MLive.com.

Hockenson said he’s never had a teammate better than Stafford.

“He is probably the best dude, the best player I’ve ever been around,” Hockenson said. “Everybody on our team respected that guy. Like everybody loved him. He will forever put a stamp on my career and in the city of Detroit. He’s, I mean, he was, like I said, one of the best — the best player I’ve ever.”

If Lions players are rooting for Stafford’s Rams to win the Super Bowl, that would suggest Lions players recognize they’re not going to be contenders this year. And they’re probably right, which is why Stafford wanted to go to a team with a better chance of winning it all.