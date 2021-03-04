Tarik Glenn is bothered by not being in the Colts’ Ring of Honor

Getty Images

Tarik Glenn played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Colts, getting drafted in the first round in 1997 and retiring after winning the Super Bowl following the 2006 season. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and the left tackle responsible for protecting Peyton Manning’s blind side. Some would say that warrants inclusion in the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

But Glenn isn’t in the Ring of Honor, and that bothers him.

“It bothers me, I’m not gonna lie,” Glenn told Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t really get it. If it was up to the guys I played with, they know the value I brought.”

Six of Glenn’s teammates — Marshall Faulk, Jeff Saturday, Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis — are in the Ring of Honor, as are the Colts’ coach for most of Glenn’s career, Tony Dungy, and General Manager Bill Polian. Glenn would like to join them, but so far the Colts haven’t called.