Posted by Michael David Smith on March 4, 2021, 3:09 PM EST
Tarik Glenn played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Colts, getting drafted in the first round in 1997 and retiring after winning the Super Bowl following the 2006 season. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and the left tackle responsible for protecting Peyton Manning’s blind side. Some would say that warrants inclusion in the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

But Glenn isn’t in the Ring of Honor, and that bothers him.

It bothers me, I’m not gonna lie,” Glenn told Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t really get it. If it was up to the guys I played with, they know the value I brought.”

Six of Glenn’s teammates — Marshall Faulk, Jeff Saturday, Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis — are in the Ring of Honor, as are the Colts’ coach for most of Glenn’s career, Tony Dungy, and General Manager Bill Polian. Glenn would like to join them, but so far the Colts haven’t called.

4 responses to “Tarik Glenn is bothered by not being in the Colts’ Ring of Honor

  1. I’m surprised he already isn’t a member of the Ring of Honor.
    Glenn deserves to be a part of that.

  2. The big guys get no love at all. Don’t all of these so called “smart” gm’s and coaches realize how important the lines are? You can win with a crappy qb if you got a good oline

  3. I think it should be Glenn over Faulk. Yes I get Faulk is a HOF but he spent 7yrs in STL and only 5 in Indy, had 4 1k seasons in Indy but didn’t win anything and had a more notable career for the Rams…To me he’s a STL’s HOFer.
    If Faulk moved to STL and tore his knee up that season and never played again would he be in the Colts ring of honour? I don’t think so.. So why are you putting him up there for the accolades he achieved with another team you traded him too? lol.
    Which begs the other question, why him over Edge?

  4. 3x Pro Bowler who played his entire career there, was part of the Super Bowl team and has been retired since 2007. Hard to explain why he hasn’t been in the ring of honor for years already.

