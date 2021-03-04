Terry McLaurin says he played through two high-ankle sprains

Getty Images

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin missed only one game last season, but it wasn’t easy to stay on the field.

McLaurin missed eight practices with an ankle injury and was limited in five other practices, including the postseason. Before four games, the team listed him as questionable. In another, the Week 16 game he missed, McLaurin was doubtful beforehand.

McLaurin revealed Thursday he played through two high-ankle injuries last season.

“I didn’t really use that as an excuse,” McLaurin said on the Jim Rome Show, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I had plenty of examples around my building to not use certain things or ailments . . . as an excuse.”

McLaurin first popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury in Week 12. He exited the report in Week 15 but reappeared on the report with the injury in Week 16.

Still, McLaurin made 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. He added six receptions for 75 yards in the postseason loss to the Buccaneers.