Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $1.32 million in online auction

Tom Brady continues to set records even in the offseason.

The quarterback’s rookie card sold for a record $1.32 million on Thursday through an online auction house, Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reports.

The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card was autographed and graded an eight with a 10 grading on the signature by PWCC Marketplace, an online auction house and repository for cards.

“The highest sale for a football card. Ever,” PWCC Marketplace said on its Instagram account. “Only one of 100 cards in the world, even less if you consider grade.”

James Park, a known card collector and Brady fan, purchased the card.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady,” Parks said in a statement. “I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

An autographed Patrick Mahomes card recently sold for $861,000, which set the previous record for a football card, according to VanHaaren. A different Brady card sold for $555,988 in January.

Another Brady card currently is being sold at Lelands auction house and has a current bid of $707,565.