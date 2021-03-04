Tom Telesco on Hunter Henry: We’re leaving all options open right now

Getty Images

As Hunter Henry prepares to be a free agent, he’s said he hasn’t ruled out a return to the Chargers.

That’s good news, because General Manager Tom Telesco didn’t sound like someone who wanted to let the tight end go during his Thursday press conference.

“Well he falls under the category of things we’ve done right,” Telesco said. “You draft a player, he develops and turns into a really, really high-level tight end for us and a big part of this football team. Our philosophy has been draft, develop, and re-sign. Now can you do that with every single player? You can’t, not in a salary-cap era, and certainly not in an era where we are right now where it’s lowered.

“But doesn’t change how we feel about him, and we know what he means to the football team. And we’ll just kind of see where our options are.”

The Chargers used the franchise tag on Henry last season and could do it again. Asked about that possibility, Telesco said the team is leaving all options open right now.

Henry caught a career-high 60 passes for 613 yards with four touchdowns in 2020. Overall, he’s made 196 catches for 2,322 yards with 21 TDs since the club chose him in the second round of the 2016 draft. Henry missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL.