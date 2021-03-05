49ers re-sign Ross Dwelley, Marcell Harris

Getty Images

The 49ers announced the return of a pair of impending restricted free agents on Friday afternoon.

Tight end Ross Dwelley and safety Marcell Harris have re-signed with the team. Quarterback Nick Mullens and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley are the 49ers’ other restricted free agents.

Dwelley signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2018. He has appeared in 43 games, including every game the last two seasons, and made 15 starts. He has 36 catches, 350 yards, and three touchdowns in those appearances.

Harris was a 2018 sixth-round pick and returned to the team after being waived during the final cuts ahead of the 2019 season. He has 111 tackles, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 37 appearances.

The 49ers also declined their option on linebacker Mark Nzeocha‘s contract. The move clears over $1.5 million in cap space.