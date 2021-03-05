Bengals release B.J. Finney

Getty Images

The Bengals have made a move to create cap space, releasing offensive lineman B.J. Finney.

Cincinnati acquired Finney in the midseason trade that sent defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap to Seattle. Finney had signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks last offseason.

Finney appeared in just one game for the Bengals following the Oct. 28 deal, taking just two special teams snaps. He played in six contests for Seattle.

Finney started his career with the Steelers, signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2015. He played 59 games for the club, starting 13, from 2016-2019.

Since the news of his release broke, speculation has already begun that Finney could head back to Pittsburgh. Center Maurkice Pouncey recently elected to retire after 11 seasons with the organization.