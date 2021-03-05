Bills sign Micah Hyde to two-year extension

Getty Images

The Bills signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Hyde was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Buffalo now has both safeties — Hyde and Jordan Poyer — under contract for the foreseeable future. Poyer’s deal runs through the 2022 season, and Hyde’s now through 2023.

Hyde’s extension is worth $19.25 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hyde, 30, totaled 70 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed in 2020.

The eight-year veteran arrived in Buffalo with head coach Sean McDermott in 2017. Hyde earned Pro Bowl honors and second-team All-Pro in his first season with Buffalo.

He has started 62 of a possible 64 games for the Bills the past four seasons, recording 282 tackles, nine interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Hyde spent four years playing for Green Bay before coming to the Bills and was a fifth-round choice out of Iowa in the 2013 NFL Draft.