Broncos using franchise tag on Justin Simmons again

Broncos safety Justin Simmons said this week that he was heading toward free agency with the belief that the Broncos want him back in 2021 and the team is moving to make sure he sticks around.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are using the franchise tag on Simmons on Friday. It is the second straight year that the Broncos have tagged Simmons, who is No.4 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Because Simmons played out last season on the tag, he will be in line for a 20 percent raise in salary. That would set him up to make $13.729 million if he does not sign a long-term deal with the team.

Broncos General Manager George Paton said this week that such a pact is the team’s goal and the two sides will now have until July 15 to hammer one out.