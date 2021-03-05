Browns tender Stephen Carlson, Porter Gustin

Getty Images

The Browns tendered contracts to a pair of exclusive rights free agents on Friday.

Tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive end Porter Gustin will now have the choice of signing their contracts or sitting out the season. Once tendered, exclusive rights free agents cannot negotiate with other teams.

Carlson appeared in all 16 games for the Browns last season and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He caught one pass for 11 yards and has six catches for 62 yards over 25 total regular season games.

Gustin started three of the 14 games he played in 2020. He had 30 tackles in those appearances and had 13 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in six 2019 appearances.