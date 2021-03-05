Courtland Sutton running routes as he recovers from torn ACL

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is making progress in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL.

Denver General Manager George Paton told the team’s website that Sutton is now running routes, about five months after he tore his ACL.

“I just saw him running routes on the field, so that was fun,” Paton said. “That made my day. He’s working hard. He’s a great player, he’s a great worker, he’s a great leader. He’s the type of player we want here.”

Sutton has vowed to prove he can return to full speed after the ACL tear, and it appears that he’s well on his way to being ready to go for 2021.

A 2018 second-round draft pick, Sutton had a good rookie year and then an outstanding second season in 2019. But he played just one game in 2020, and the Broncos are eager to see him get back to work.