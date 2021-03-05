Eagles restructure Darius Slay’s contract to create cap space

Getty Images

The Eagles have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months, but made one move to aid in the process this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philadelphia restructured cornerback Darius Slay‘s contract to save $9.14 million in cap space.

Slay is signed through 2023, so he will count more against the cap in future years.

Philadelphia traded for Slay last March in exchange for a pair of draft picks, and signed him to a three-year contract extension. He played 15 games, recording an interception and six passes defensed in 2020.

The Eagles are still projected to be well over the 2021 salary cap, so they’ll need to make several more moves to construct the first roster for head coach Nick Sirianni.