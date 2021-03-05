Former Cowboys offensive lineman Chris Schultz dies at 61

Getty Images

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Chris Schultz died of a heart attack Thursday night, Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing reports. Schultz was 61.

Schultz, a native of Burlington, Ontario, most recently was a popular football analyst in Canada.

The Cowboys made the University of Arizona product a seventh-round choice in 1983. The 6-foot-8, 277-pounder played in Dallas for three seasons, seeing action in 21 games with eight starts.

Schultz went on to a nine-year career with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, winning a Grey Cup in 1991.

He was a two-time CFL all-star and was selected to the Argos’ all-time team in 2007.

His final season was 1994.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, who played on the Argos’ offensive line with Schultz in 1987-88, fondly remembered his former teammate.

“We called Chris Schultz the Big Man for so many reasons beyond the obvious,” Ambrosie said, via Bucholtz. “He had a big personality. He could make you think as easily as he could make you laugh. He had a big presence on CFL on TSN, breaking down each game with incredible passion, insight and joy.

“He had a football career so big it included both Canada’s Grey Cup and America’s Team. But most of all, my teammate and friend had a big heart. It was oversized even for his frame.”