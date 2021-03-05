Jason Peters says he’s still got something left in the tank

Getty Images

It may not be in Philadelphia, but Jason Peters believes he’s still got something to offer before his NFL career comes to a close.

In an interview with the NFL Network, the 17-year NFL veteran said that he still has something to give on the field and can help develop younger players as they improve in the pro game.

“I don’t know about ‘a whole lot,’ but I still got some in the tank, and I can definitely show some of the young guys how to play the game of football,” Peters said, via Kevin Petra of NFL.com. “You can know the Xs and Os, but I’m gonna be the one to stay with ’em after practice and show ’em how to really play the game, the technique, and the things about the detail of the football game throughout the course of the season.”

Peters has been a standout left tackle throughout his career with nine Pro Bowl appearances, two first-team All-Pro selections and four second-team All-Pro selections. Peters was brought back to the Eagles last season and asked to play guard after Brandon Brooks was lost for the year to a torn Achilles last summer. He ended up back at tackle after more injuries up front.

Peters has said he wants to play one more season and chase another Super Bowl ring. He also said he doesn’t expect that chance to come with the Eagles.

Peters turned 39 in January.