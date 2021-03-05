Kyler Murray’s hat choice creates a stir

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2021, 11:01 AM EST
Nearly eight years ago, then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick created a major stir by wearing a Dolphins hat. (Oh, simpler times.) Last night, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray created a stir (albeit not as major) with his hat choice at a Phoenix Suns basketball game.

Murray wore an Oakland A’s hat. That’s significant because the A’s made Murray the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft. Murray seriously considered playing baseball over football, before deciding in early 2019 to opt for football.

In November, Murray said he misses baseball, and that he’d like to play both sports. That’s simply impractical, but it’s impossible to rule out the possibility that Murray will wake up one day and decide that he’d like to return to baseball.

The vast majority of pro athletes don’t have the leverage that comes from the ability to player another sport at the highest level. If/when Murray decides (whether because he doesn’t like his NFL contract or because he’s simply had his fill of football) to leave football for baseball, he can do it — and the A’s or some other team surely would embrace him.

Currently, Murray would have to cut a check to the Cardinals in the amount of $11.6 million, if he’d walk away. Next year, the bonus forfeiture would become only $5.8 million. The next year (barring a contract extension), Murray can leave the Cardinals with no financial consequence.

It’s highly unlikely that it will happen. For most players, however, it’s an impossibility. For Murray, it’s at least on the radar screen.

16 responses to “Kyler Murray’s hat choice creates a stir

  1. yup, murray is going to give up the $35m (at least) qb check for AAA baseball and busrides- presuming they start him in AAA and not AA

  2. I hate baseball but if my kid were playing professionally I’d hope he chose baseball over football

  3. prophessor4 says:
    March 5, 2021 at 11:09 am
    yup, murray is going to give up the $35m (at least) qb check for AAA baseball and busrides- presuming they start him in AAA and not AA

    ——————————————
    Money isn’t everything. Not even close.

  4. prophessor4 says:

    March 5, 2021 at 11:09 am

    yup, murray is going to give up the $35m (at least) qb check for AAA baseball and busrides- presuming they start him in AAA and not AA
    ——
    I get the sarcasm but I’m guessing you dont follow baseball since the majority of higher end prospects go from double A to the majors not triple a as the majority of minor league talent is in double a.

  5. 4hourelection says:
    March 5, 2021 at 11:19 am
    prophessor4 says:
    March 5, 2021 at 11:09 am
    yup, murray is going to give up the $35m (at least) qb check for AAA baseball and busrides- presuming they start him in AAA and not AA

    ——————————————
    Money isn’t everything. Not even close.

    _______________

    Money isn’t everything? Do you have any idea how much the difference is between his current NFL contract and what he would make in the minors?

  7. One thing is for sure. You’ll have a longer career in baseball and a better retirement than you would playing football. It depends on the position, but quite a few NFL players have retired with CTE.

  8. 4hourelection says:
    March 5, 2021 at 11:19 am

    prophessor4 says:
    March 5, 2021 at 11:09 am
    yup, murray is going to give up the $35m (at least) qb check for AAA baseball and busrides- presuming they start him in AAA and not AA

    ——————————————
    Money isn’t everything. Not even close.

    =============

    Easier to say when you already have a huge pile of it.

  9. This kid was a top ten MLB draft picks. I dont think he would go broke playing baseball. If he didn’t pan out as a QB he would be floating around from team to team looking for a back up job.

  11. tapper0510 says:

    March 5, 2021 at 11:33 am

    This kid was a top ten MLB draft picks. I dont think he would go broke playing baseball. If he didn’t pan out as a QB he would be floating around from team to team looking for a back up job.
    ———
    Correct he wouldn’t go broke but theres no guarantee that he would make and stick in the big leagues. Being a top pick in baseball isnt the same as being a top pick in basketball or even to a degree football, many and many of the top picks never even sniff the majors. Outside of the level of competition increasing it’s a huge difference going from aluminum bats to wood bats and not all can make the transition.

  14. With player salaries what they are now, I can’t see any NFL team allowing a key player to play baseball professionally. Especially a QB.

    Interesting, though, that Murray could walk away from the NFL in 2 years with no financial repercussions.

  15. He should do what Russell Wilson does and go to Spring Training with a team. Get your yearly fix of baseball out of the way.

  16. Kyler’s brother, KJ, coaches my son’s baseball team. Up until last year when the program joined Canes Southwest, that was their logo and they wore the A’s hat. Pretty sure Kyler’s just supporting his brother’s team here by wearing the throwback hat.

