Lane Johnson doesn’t think Jason Kelce will retire

Jason Kelce recently appeared on his former teammate Chris Long’s podcast and offered the one-word answer of “retirement” when asked what he’s currently worried about.

But fellow offensive lineman Lane Johnson doesn’t think that’s coming in the immediate future.

“I think he’s considering it, but Kelce loves football,” Johnson said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He loves being around the guys. Being around him this much, I know what he likes and he doesn’t like. I think he’s contemplating it, but if I had to say so, I think he comes back for another year. Not to put any pressure on him — I’d like him back for another year.”

Kelce has been the Eagles’ center for the last 10 seasons, and hasn’t missed a game since 2014. He and Johnson have been teammates since 2013, when Philadelphia picked Johnson at No. 4 overall.

Kelce will turn 34 in November. He’s currently under contract through the 2021 season.

UPDATE 11:14 a.m. ET: Kelce has announced via Instagram that he will be back for the 2021 season after restructuring his deal.