Lavonte David: I don’t know what to expect in free agency

Getty Images

The Buccaneers want to keep Lavonte David. The linebacker wants to stay with the Buccaneers.

But money always talks loudest.

So with David hitting free agency next week, there is no guarantee that will happen.

“There are a lot of things to take into consideration,” David told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday. “There’s a lot of guys who was on this team who want to come back. We’ve obviously got some big decisions to make, but from my honest end, everybody wants to come back. Everybody wants to try to come back. A great nucleus, a great core group of guys we have.”

David, a second-round choice of the Bucs in 2012, has spent all nine seasons in Tampa. He was an integral part of their 2020 championship season, but the Bucs also have several other important free agents to try and keep.

They likely won’t keep them all.

David, 31, figures to be one of the top free agent linebackers on the market. He ranks 10th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

“It’s different,” David said. “Honestly I’ve never been a part of anything like it. I don’t know what to expect. I just go with the flow, so luckily for me, I’ve got some stuff that kind of keeps my mind off of that. That’s obviously just being a Super Bowl champion and being back home in Miami with my family and just enjoying them.

“My mind has been off it and stuff like that. I just sit back and just let my agent handle all that stuff. Whenever he comes back with news, he gets back to me whenever. I’ve just been sitting back and enjoying this. It took me nine years to finally get to the playoffs and then actually win it all. It’s definitely something I’m thankful for and it’s something I kind of am just soaking all in.”