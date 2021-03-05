NFL denies report that Washington investigation recommends forcing a sale of team

March 5, 2021
The NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team has created much speculation as to its conclusions and implications. On Friday morning, it has sparked a skirmish regarding a reported recommendation and the league’s denial of it.

According to 106.7 The Fan in D.C., the NFL’s 130-page report recommends that owner Daniel Snyder be forced to sell the team.

The league denies that. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, an NFL spokesman calls the report “absolutely false” and says that the league has received “no such report.”

Regardless of whether there’s a splitting of hairs or whether the report is indeed “absolutely false,” the investigation continues to loom over the franchise and the league. However it turns out, it’s critical for the NFL to make the report and all recommendations fully transparent. The issues are too important, and the lessons learned from the obvious misconduct in the organization (regardless of the consequences) will, or at least should, resonate throughout American workplaces.

  1. All it takes is one more woman to come out against WFT, and he will definitely have to sell…

  2. in a capitalist society nobody should ever be forced to sell anything. yes snyder is a scumbag but once you start taking private entities away from people you are straddling a dangerous line

  5. “in a capitalist society nobody should ever be forced to sell anything. yes snyder is a scumbag but once you start taking private entities away from people you are straddling a dangerous line”

    Except it’s an NFL franchise. Like say McDonalds. And they have the right to revoke that franchise if they don’t like how it’s being run. Just as Snyder is free to start his own football league where he can call the shots.

  7. It’s really no wonder why so many people are struggling with their lives when you realize how many of them are focused on some NFL owner being forced to sell their team. Some of you should be forced to get help.

  8. “Except it’s an NFL franchise. Like say McDonalds. And they have the right to revoke that franchise if they don’t like how it’s being run. Just as Snyder is free to start his own football league where he can call the shots.”

    not as simple as that. mcdonalds has and owner (whoever kroc is) who approves franchises. washington owns as much of the nfl as any other team. so i would imagine it would be the other owners who would force snyder to sell.

  9. First of all, the behavior and actions, if substantiated, should result in serious penalties and discipline. But I don’t know why you think you are so important that you are entitled to all the information and full transparency. They owe you nothing. It’s their business (WFT and the NFL). I get the public optics may be better with full disclosure, but that is their choice. Publicly acknowledging a forced sale would likely reduce the value of the sale – which affects the perceived value of all other teams.

