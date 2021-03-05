No criminal charges will be filed against Von Miller

Getty Images

A criminal investigation into allegations agains Broncos linebacker Von Miller will not result in any charges against him.

Police in Parker, Colorado turned the results of their investigation over to the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District last month for a decision about how to proceed with the case. According to multiple reports, they have decided not to file any charges. The nature of the allegations against Miller were not disclosed.

Broncos General Manager George Paton said at a press conference this week that the team would let the legal process play out before making any comment.

Miller’s contract status was also a topic Paton touched on. The team has to make a decision about exercising an option on Miller’s contract that will guarantee $7 million of his $18 million salary. Paton said they want Miller, who missed last season wth an ankle injury, back and are working through the matter with Miller and his agent.